Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Has A Tere Naam Connect To It & It’s SURPRISING

Salman Khan is all set to gift his fans with another Eidi in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as the film conquers Eid this year. It’s just 10 days from wrapping up the shoot and it started only in November. Salman has managed to promote Dabangg 3, shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and host Bigg Boss effortlessly.

Just before the shoot gets over, a really interesting thing about the film’s plot has been surfacing on the internet. The reports state that there’s a similar sub-plot twist to Radhe as Salman Khan’s Tere Naam.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reports, “As part of tweaking the storyline, the writers and director Prabhudheva have added an interesting college politics angle to the film. This track seamlessly gels with the rest of the film and also adds a lot of thrill and entertainment. Salman Khan, too, liked the idea and gave his nod for its incorporation in the script.”

It also added, “In Tere Naam too, Salman’s character was named Radhe. It’s a name synonymous with the superstar now. The makers didn’t realize the Tere Naam connection at first when they added the college politics bit. But later, when they realized, they were amazed. Salman and everyone felt that it’ll serve as a nice ode to Tere Naam.”

Salman plays a cop once again in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva directed Salman in last December, Dabangg 3, which saw the superstar reprise his iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid this year. The film also features Disha Patani.

