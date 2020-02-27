Salman Khan’s Photo From Radhe’s Sets LEAKED; 500 Auto-Rickshaws Spotted For A Scene?

Salman Khan is all set to explode the box office with his upcoming Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is currently occupied with the shoot of the film and the news coming in from the sets will surely surprise the fans. A look from the sets was leaked recently taking the internet by the storm.

Today, a report also stated that teaser of the film will be attached with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi and trailer will come with Ranveer Singh’s ’83. Fans couldn’t wait for more and the below news will make them more excited.

A photo from the sets is doing round on the sets in which we can see an over the shoulder photo of Salman Khan wearing shades. He is waiting on a chair which looks like he is waiting for his shot. Director Of Photography, Ayananka Bose, shared the photo which reads, “No point playing… Guess Who”

Also, it’s been said that around 500 auto-rickshaws were spotted on the Radhe’s sets. A certain scene is planned around those rickshaws and Raju Naag who is a makeup artist will be playing one of the drivers.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. While sharing the first look, Salman Khan took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote: “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi.”

Pic 1: DOP insta story. . .500 Autorikshaws on the set of #Radhe 🔥 Pic 2: Raju Naag makeup artist as Autorikshaw Driver 🙌#RadheEID2020 #RadheYourMostWantedBhai pic.twitter.com/SXPD6qzcCz — ✩🄱🄴🄸🄽🄶 🅂🄰🄷🄸🄻✩ (@salmanic_4ever) February 26, 2020

The motion poster reads: “The story behind Chulbul Pandey.. Dabangg 3. 20th December.. aur hum aapke saath Christmas bhi manaenge aur Eid bhi.. Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, half good fully mad.”

Produced by Sohail Khan, Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva. The director helmed Salman’s 2009 release Wanted and the upcoming Dabangg 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!