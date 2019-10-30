Salman Khan To Fly Away From India To Shoot The Songs For Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has already hyped up as the makers of Dabangg 3 decided to adjoin it in a special announcement video. It was a dual-target, single bow situation for the makers as Salman and Prabhudheva are a part of both the films.

While Dabangg 3 will release this Christmas, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on Eid 2020 clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. Before this, Salman Khan was pairing up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah to release on the same date as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

As already reported by us, the makers will start the shooting of the movie by next week. It’s a one-month schedule for Salman and should wrap it up by Christmas this year. So, Salman will be simultaneously shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and promote Dabangg 3.

After that Salman will fly away from the country to shot some song sequences for Radhe. The movie is said to be a remake of a Korean film The Outlaws and it’s the third time Salman will work with Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

