Saare Jahaan Se Accha Director Mahesh Mathai: Rakesh Sharma Is An Inspiring Indian Hero

Mahesh Mathai, who is directing Saare Jahaan Se Accha starring Shah Rukh Khan– a biopic on Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (retd) — India’s first cosmonaut — says he is an inspiring Indian hero.

A painting of Sharma was unveiled at the Russian Embassy here on Monday. The event was hosted in association with the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mathai, who was present at the event, said in a statement to IANS: “It was wonderful to see Rakesh felicitated by the Russian Embassy. Rakesh is an inspiring Indian hero and I was honoured to be part of this event.”

Sharma flew on board a Soyuz spacecraft in 1984 as part of an Soviet Interkosmos mission. His daring flight fired up the imagination of an entire generation and when asked by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, how India looked from space, Sharma had uttered the now iconic words: Saare Jahaan Se Accha.

It is no surprise that this is the title of the film that will tell Sharma’s life story.

Bollywood producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are making the film on the real-life hero and his inspiring story, with a superstar set to play Rakesh Sharma.

According to Aamir Khan, who was earlier slated to be a part of the project, Shah Rukh Khan has taken up the project, which has a “wonderful story”.

However, Kapur, in a recent interaction with IANS, said they will officially announce the name of the actor who plays the cosmonaut.

The film is set to go on the floors early next year and will be produced under the RSVP and Roy Kapur Films banners.