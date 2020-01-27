Saaho: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Action-Thriller To Hit Japan Theatres; Release Date Out

After wooing Indian audiences, Prabhas-starrer “Saaho” is currently having a theatrical run in Japan. The movie released here on Monday.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’ first release since his blockbuster “Bahubali” series. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. In India, the Sujeeth directorial hit the big screen on August 30 last year.

A few days ago, the trailer of “Saaho” was unveiled in Japan. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a Japanese audience cheering loudly even as the trailer plays on screen.

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic movie. The Telugu superstar Prabhas had earlier announced that he is resuming shooting for his next biggie. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Friday, and also posted a picture from the set of the film.

In the snapshot, Prabhas can be seen standing in front of a piano in a beautifully decorated room. “Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule,” wrote Prabhas, as caption.

The film stars Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde as female lead. Sharing the “Baahubali” actor’s post, Pooja wrote: “See you on set STAR @actorprabhas”.

