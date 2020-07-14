Rekha’s Neighbouring Watchmen Test COVID Positive; Area Sealed

Recently, actress Rekha’s security guard tested Covid-19 positive. Now, four other watchmen in the same area have contracted the virus.

The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra.

They have been shifted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid-19 facility, reports indiatoday.in.

The report further states that nine others who came in contact with those affected have been tested and their reports are awaited. Other staff at her house have also undergone tests. According to the ward office, the watchmen must have been in contact, thus getting affected.

Last week, a security guard at Rekha’s bungalow, Sea Springs, tested positive for COVID. Rekha’s bungalow is not sealed yet but the part of the house, where the staff stayed, is sealed.

Sea Springs has been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitized the locality. BMC also had Rekha’s neighbor’s, lyricist Javed Akhtar, staff get COVID tests done.

However, it is not yet known whether the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks, has had a COVID test done. Rekha said that she will get the tests done herself. But BMC has not received any reports as of yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!