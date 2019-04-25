Ranveer Singh & Shikhar Dhawan Just Had A Khalibali Moment! Check Out The Video

Ranveer Singh and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan have recreated the popular hook step of the song “Khalibali” from the 2018 film “Padmaavat“, that starred the Bollywood actor as Alauddin Khilji.

A new video of Ranveer, also known as Bollywood’s livewire, has surfaced online in which the “Gully Boy” star can be seen performing the hook step along with Dhawan at Mehboob Studio here.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Sharing two video clips, Dhawan wrote on Instagram: “Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other’s moves.”

In the second video, according to the cricketer, they do the Gabbar Singh step. Neither of the clips has any music playing in the background.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for the upcoming film “’83“, based on India’s iconic win at the cricket World Cup in 1983. He will be seen playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!