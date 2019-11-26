Did You Know? Ram Gopal Varma & Riteish Deshmukh Faced Flak For Visiting 26/11 Mumbai Attack Spots Immediately After The Incident

Today marks 11 years to the black day that Mumbai saw on November 26, 2008. 26/11 shook the city as a group of terrorist took three primary spots in the city as a hostage and created a ruckus. While the events still haunt the country, very few know that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and Riteish Deshmukh were criticized for visiting Hotel Taj and Trident after the disaster and below is all you need to know.

Bollywood since the attacks has been obsessed about making a film about the incident. Director Ram Gopal Varma made Attacks Of 26/11, which is to be the closest to what happened.

In 2008 after the horrifying attacks in Mumbai, the director accompanied by then CM of Maharashtra Late Vilasrao Deshmukh and his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh visited the two attack sites. What followed was a backlash. People and celebs from the industry condemned their touring at the spots.

Actor Ashish Chaudhary, who last his sister and her husband in the attacks, in an interview with HT, said, “What was he (Varma) thinking? It is not a tourist site or an exhibition.”

Anurag Kashyap who began his career with RGV was also the one condemning. Kashyap said, “No one knows his intention behind taking a tour of Taj. But knowing RGV, one can suspect that he might be interested in making a film on it. If that is so, it’s extremely insensitive of him.”

“I am not aware of his motives. One should let RGV be. The biggest concern is everyone’s security — that is much more significant than any Ramu paying visit to the Taj,” Said director Imtiaz Ali keeping up his neutral front.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, “He has clearly put us to shame. Filmmakers are often accused of capitalising on human tragedies. Being a part of this industry, I find such accusations extremely demeaning. But what can one do when we have people like RGV who just refuse to improve and show any sort of solidarity.”

Ramu had clarified his stand later that he had no intention in visiting the hotel. His presence there at the time was a mere coincidence.

