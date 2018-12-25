Rajkummar Rao: “Don’t Think Success Of A Film Has Anything To Do With Budget”

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set for his new film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, says the budget of a film does not define the success of a film but the content does.

Earlier this year, Rao has appeared in films like Omerta, Fanney Khan, Stree and Love Sonia; among which Stree, a small budget film did a business of 129.67 crores.

Is success of the small budget films becoming a trend now?

Rao said: “I do not think that the success of any film has anything to do with the budget, content decides the budget. If the content is strong and audience like the film, it will be a successful one…”

Rao was present at the teaser launch of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga here along with the film’s cast and crew including Sonam Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor.

Agreeing to Rao, Sonam said: “I think we should do a film if only the content is good.”

It was a double celebration as December 24 also marks the birthday of Mr India actor. Anil cut the birthday cake at the event amidst the presence of media and the film’s cast.

Asked about Anil’s birthday plans, Sonam smiled and said: “we will have a nice family dinner. We will soon go for a vacation.”

This is the first time that Sonam has shared screen space with her father.

“Apparently dad was skeptical on set, that’s what he told my sister Rhea. Though he did not say anything to me, he was scared…” Sonam added.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is scheduled to release on February 1, 2019.

