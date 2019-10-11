Priyanshu Chatterjee Shares Interesting Details About His Character In ‘Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000’

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, who is gearing up for the release of “Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000“, has said that truth alone triumphs is the message of the forthcoming action-cop drama.

Priyanshu was interacting with the media at the trailer and music launch of “Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000” on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The film focuses on crucial social issues and the current state of the political and police departments.

Priyanshu plays IPS officer Arjun Singh. Talking about his character, the actor said: “He is very sensitive and at the same time very daring and honest. The film is about how he fights with the system to ensure justice for one family.”

Asked what message his upcoming film will give to the audience, Priyanshu said: “The message we are trying to give through this film is that dishonesty cannot win against truth. It tells that truth alone triumphs, no matter what the situation is. That’s what my character tries to advocate in the film.”

Sharing his experience of working with writer and director Arshad Siddiqui, Priyanshu said: “He is a great human being, and a very good writer and director. Whatever he envisions as a writer, he has the ability to present it on-screen as a director.”

“Officer Arjun Singh IPS Batch 2000” also features Raai Laxmi, Vijay Raaz, Govind Namdev and Deepraj Rana. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 18.

