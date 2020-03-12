Priyanka Chopra’s Remuneration Per Endorsement Post On Instagram Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Actress Priyanka Chopra who was last seen on the big screen in Bollywood venture The Sky Is Pink is the second most followed Indian celebrity on the photo-video sharing app of Instagram with a whopping 50.7 Million, only second after Indian cricket run machine, Virat Kohli who shares 51.6 Million followers.

The Dostana actress who is quite active on Instagram never fails to make turn heads with her adorable posts. Talking about posts, as per Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List, Priyanka charges a bomb amount of UD $ 2,71,000 which when converted in Indian rupees is close to 2 crores for per endorsement post that she shares on her Insta handle.

The National award-winning actress is an ambassador to some of the top international brands.

The Mary Kom actress who was recently in India was in headlines all across following Holi celebration pictures with singer husband Nick Jonas that has been doing rounds on the Internet.

On the work front, Priyanka has Hollywood projects in the form of a superhero film We Can Be Heroes which is helmed by Robert Rodriguez, and science fiction venture The Matrix 4, which is the fourth installment of Matrix series. The film is being directed by Lana Wachowski.

Apart from We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4, Priyanka also has digital release The White Tiger with actor Rajkummar Rao which is being helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

