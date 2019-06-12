Priyanka Chopra On The Sky Is Pink: “This Movie Is Special To Me On So Many Levels”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has wrapped up shooting “The Sky Is Pink“, says the upcoming film was the “hardest and loveliest” experience for her.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photograph of the film’s wrap-up party.

“And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Movies (Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala) partnered with me on my first Hindi production, but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told,” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

The 36-year-old actress praised her “Dil Dhadakne Do” co-star Farhan Akhtar too, apart from the “amazing Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, who I’ve made friends for life with”.

“This was the hardest, loveliest experience. Thank you, Shonali Bose, for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me,” she added.

Priyanka also thanked the crew for working tirelessly for 10 months on the movie.

Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, the film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents.

The film’s music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.

