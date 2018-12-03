Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas’ Wedding: A Sneak Peek Into The Cricket Match, Rocking Sangeet & Much More!

A fun-filled friendly cricket match and a glitzy, lively and colourful sangeet ceremony — newly wed actress Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities with American singer Nick Jonas, bit by bit for fans across the world.

The couple had a Christian wedding on Saturday, but the build up to the D-day was exciting as both the Jonas and Chopra family as well as their close friends geared up for a cricket match on the ‘mehendi’ ceremony day.

In an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, Priyanka shared a photograph in which Nick has held her in his arms, as they are flanked by their guests dressed in cricket gear. The jerseys read Team Groom and Team Bride. An accompanying video shows Nick hitting a six.

Priyanka followed this tease with a 15-second video, and nine photographs from the sangeet ceremony for which she was dressed in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari — quite reminiscent of her “Desi girl” look.

“It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families, but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritual and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love.

“We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends. Grateful,” Priyanka wrote alongside the photographs.

From the video, the celebrations look no less than a Bollywood awards night complete with a stage, elaborate light set-up and props as well as energetic performances.

It was no surprise to see the bride taking to the stage, but Nick seems to have embraced Bollywood dancing as much as he has embraced Indian traditions too as he is seen grooving excitedly to the beats. Some of the steps suggest that he danced to Priyanka’s songs.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra also danced away, as did Nick’s siblings and family members. His future sister-in-law and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner is also seen dancing in a red and gold traditional Indian attire.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani joined in the celebrations, as did the host of other guests who congregated at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here to be a part of Priyanka and Nick’s nuptials.