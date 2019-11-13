Post Martin Scorsese-Avengers Row, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Films Like Iron Man Are For Kids

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of his next alongside Athiya Shetty titled Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor is one of the most sought after actors amongst his lot in Hindi films. Recently talking about art films and their reception Nawaz expressed that the superhero films are for kids and the audience should opt for the clever cinema.

Nawazuddin has most often been associated with films that have meat in them and have certain underlined meaning to them. Recently when the actor sat with Zoom tv for an interview, comparing Bollywood and Hollywood films, he spoke about how due to the franchise and blockbuster films taking over, meaningful films are getting limited screens and end up on OTT. The audience prefers watching superhero films which are for kids.

He said, “We should all be ashamed that amazing films like Irishman are going on OTT’s. Franchise films like Iron Man is for kids. And we are enjoying those kid’s films rather than appreciating clever films like Irishman. But we watch these in the (film) festivals or our phones but not in the theatres.”

He also stressed on how critics should be supportive of small films and not praise bad performances in a big release. He also spoke in support of the big films as how they help in churning out the money and fund small gems keeping the eco-system on. He said that superstars are important and all kinds of films should be made.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chaknachoor is all set to release on November 15.

