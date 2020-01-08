Post Deepika Padukone’s Stance, Now Ajay Devgn Speaks Up On JNU Violence: “It’s Harming Our Country”

Ajay Devgn has also opened up on the JNU violence that happened on January 5. A group of masked goons attacked the students and teachers inside the JNU campus. A lot of them were severely injured in this brutal attack which has shocked the nation.

Since then, more and more Bollywood celebs have been coming out and talking about the violence going on in the country, especially the attacks on students. In an interview, Ajay Devgn also shared his thoughts regarding the same.

The actor told PTI that he has been watching the news since morning and he finds it conflicting. He has no idea till now about who did what. So until it isn’t clear, he doesn’t know how to comment on it. But he is sad about what’s happening around.

“Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear,” added Ajay Devgn.

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone visited JNU and was a part of the protest. Since then, a lot of people are expecting more A-listers of Bollywood to speak up.

Coming to Ajay, on the work front, his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The actor will portray Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in the film. Tanjahi also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, actor Sharad Kelkar will essay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in this period drama.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!