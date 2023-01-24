Actress Pia Bajpiee will be seen reprising her role of Poonam Sharma in Syed Ahmad Afzal’s ‘Laal Rang 2’ which is a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Laal Rang’. She talked about working with the same team after six years and also explained the way her role has shaped up with time.

‘Laal Rang’ was set in Haryana and it revolved around the blood trade business and Shankar (Randeep Hooda) was shown as the owner of an illegal blood bank. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is also back as Shankar in the film.

She shared about continuing to play the role of a girl from Saharanpur in the second part.

She said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut, and now that its sequel is coming soon, I’m super excited. It was an amazing experience working with the entire cast and the team, and a chance to reunite with them makes me so happy.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in Venkat Prabhu’s comedy drama ‘Goa’, Tamil film ‘Ko’, Telugu movie ‘Dalam’, Malayalam movie ‘Masters’ and Hindi movie ‘Mumbai Delhi Mumbai’, expressed her happiness at joining the entire team of the film after six years.

She added: “Working with the entire team after 6 years will be exciting and fun. My role is still shaping, I have a lot to add and learn. I can’t wait to start shooting as this time, my fans and audience will surely get to witness a lot more of me on screen.”

‘Laal Rang 2: Khoon Chusva’ is produced by Randeep Hooda Films, Avak Films and Jelly Bean Entertainment and is co-produced by Anwar Ali and Sonu Kuntal. The film is slated to go on the floors soon.

