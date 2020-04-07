On Angrezi Medium’s Digital Release, Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan & Team Come Together Virtually For The Premiere

While the Coronavirus affected the whole film industry with shootings being stalled and theatres closed, the film that was on the frontline of the wrath was Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. While the film saw a one-day theatrical run, it released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar yesterday.

And turns out the team has decided to watch it together as everyone is in Quarantine in their respective homes. To answer your question about how, Radhika Madan has shared a screenshot of the complete team chatting on a group video call while watching the digital premier of Angrezi Medium.

In the picture, we can see Radhika, Irrfan, Pankaj Tripathi, director Homi Adajania, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey, and Dinesh Vijan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia, who are also a part of the film were missing.

In the caption, Radhika wrote, “The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip – link in bio! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW!”

For the unversed, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the hit Hindi Medium that also starred Irrfan in the lead. The film saw its release on March 13 and the theatres were announced shut on March 14 giving the film just a day run. It did affect the film’s commerce due to which the makers had decided to re-release the film later. But the lockdown got announced till April 14 and they had to release it on OTT.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!