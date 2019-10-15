Nushrat Bharucha On Getting ‘Trapped’ After Pyaar Ka Punchnama: “I Was Getting Offered The Similar Kind Of Roles”

Actress Nushrat Bharucha says the image the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise created for her was the reason she was getting similar roles and films so far.

In an interview, Nushrat had said that the only thing which is hurting is she not getting different kind of roles.

“The image ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama‘ 1 and 2 had created for me. I was getting offered the similar kind of roles and similar films. And I felt that I dont want to do this. I want to do something I have not done before… I feel like why can’t an actor be seen like an actor who can act in any sort of part and role,” Nushrat said.

She added: “Why does it have to be that you done this well you would only be able to do that. When you offer an actor a film he’s equally responsible to bring something more to the film than you have imagined right. And you should let him do that. That is part of an actors’s job too to kind of bring your character the way you see it and to give it a little more from their understanding, talent and craft.”

Nushrat said that the craft-building takes time.

“But you only build it if you are constantly going to be doing it. If you dont give it to me then how will I build my craft. It is two way street. You got to have that faith to take those initial steps towards your actor and trust your actor,” she said.

But the actress has nothing to complain anymore.

“I don’t have that complain anymore. ‘Turram Khan‘, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Dream Girl for me are very different from what I have done and different from each other as well. So I am glad that people are giving me that opportunity and hope I stand true to it,” she said.

