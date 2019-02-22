Notebook Trailer Will Be Launched With A ‘Salman Khan’ Surprise!

After introducing two promising debutants, Zaheer and Pranutan, Salman Khan is all set to unveil the trailer amongst fans today.

Owing to the actor’s humongous fanbase, fans will be accompanying Salman Khan to launch the trailer of Notebook.

Earlier Salman Khan made a huge announcement of launching the two newcomer Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan later the actor also launched the first look of Notebook which made a huge buzz among the masses.

Yesterday, the excitement raised the bar when the latest poster of Notebook featuring six kids who are an integral part of the film along with the lead cast, announcing the trailer launch date.

When Salman Khan announced the date of trailer launch and all the fans are excited to join the actor to launch the fabulous trailer of Notebook starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, the film is directed by the national award winning director Nitin Kakkar.

Earlier, Salman Khan had revealed the first look from the film introducing Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan. Later the makers shared one more poster of lead pair who will be seen playing the role of Kabir and Firdaus.

Notebook is a 2019 Bollywood romance-drama. The film has been shot extensively in the backdrops of Kashmir.

Zaheer Iqbal who hails from a non-filmy background happens to be the first member from his family to set his foot in Bollywood.

Debutant actress Pranutan was a lawyer by profession but she was always aspired to be an actor and hence she chose the acting profession.

Helmed by National Award winning director Nitin Kakkar produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Notebook is all set to release in the theatre on 29th March 2019.

