NFDC’s 13th Film Bazaar Receives 1000s Of Registrations From Places As Far As Argentina

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has declared the 13th edition of NFDC’s Film Bazaar open.

The annual NFDC’s Film Bazaar is a platform that provides a one-stop shop for filmmakers, producers, sales agents, distributors, film festival programmers and financiers from around the world; a marketplace that encourages collaboration between the South Asian and international film fraternities.

Javadekar spoke about the importance of the film industry to the country. “Indian films are the soft power of our country and Film Bazaar will ensure that our films get a proper exposure and market internationally.”

He highlighted: “This year even before the Film Bazaar has started, there are already more than 1,000 registrations including writers, directors, distributors and other industry participants, from places as far as Argentina.”

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “This film festival is an excellent platform for the film fraternity. It is profitable and encouraging for all. I believe it will also encourage the ‘Digital India’ dream of our Prime Minister.”

The occasion also saw the launch of a promotional film on NFDC’s Film Facilitation Office by Javadekar. The film highlighted the breadth of international films shot in India as well as the new initiative of single window clearance.

The 13th Edition of Film Bazaar will be held from November 20-24 in Goa.

