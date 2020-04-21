Netflix Does A Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Classic Poo Ft. Bigg Boss’ ‘What Is This Behaviour Pooja’ Mashup & It’s Hilarious AF!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has done a lot of iconic roles but which one is your most favourite if we ask? Ours is definitely going to be, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From her entry scene to dancing on ‘You Are My Soniya’ with Hrithik Roshan, she has been a style icon for many all these years.

The film was directed by Karan Johar and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan apart from Kareena. This is one of the most iconic films of their respective careers and did incredibly well at the box office too.

Netflix India just shared a mixed meme between ex Bigg Boss contestant, Pooja Misra and Poo aka Pooja Sharma played by Kareena. Take a look at the meme here:

This is a reference video which went viral a few days ago:

Kareena here is talking to SRK and their conversation is just so ‘PHUNNY’.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently debuted on Instagram and since then she has been on a spree with posting back to back pictures and videos. She often shares pictures of his son, Taimur and we can’t resist but stare at the munchkin for hours. And why not, he is too cute to handle. It’s not just the paps but also us who are missing Taimur amid the lockdown.

