Neha Dhupia Records Cute Moments With Angad Bedi Before He Goes For A Knee Surgery, WATCH

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai a while ago, recently underwent knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

Now before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video of hubby and Inside Edge actor in which she can be seen cheering up Angad.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: “That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery… I think my nerves got me talking too much… captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much … stay tuned for more … will keep u posted with more videos if I’m not dying in pain … #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1.”

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad’s meals.

“I have been starving for almost 8 hours,” Angad said.

To which Neha added: “This is the longest you’ve gone without a meal.”

Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the third season of Amazon Prime’s much-loved web series Inside Edge 3. The third season will feature Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani and Richa Chaddha among others.

