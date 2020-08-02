Naseeruddin Shah On Debates Around Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “Why Are We Washing Our Dirty Underwear In Public?”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and left everyone in shock. It has been more than 1 and a half month since his demise and since then the case has become the talk of the nation. Every day something new comes up regarding the case and leaves people wondering when the real truth behind his death will come out. Meanwhile, the environment on social media has become pretty intense as blame games are going on. Even many Bollywood celebs have been talking actively on the topic and alleging others for their role in Sushant’s death.

Recently, veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah opened up about the same and said that the debate around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is getting more and more juvenile and we should let his soul rest in peace.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, while talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Naseeruddin Shah said, “One can only hope for that though the level of the debate is getting more and more juvenile and I see it as completely unnecessary. Why are we washing our dirty underwear in public? Why are actors who have been content now complaining they are not on posters? Why are actors who didn’t get a certain film complaining they didn’t get it? They didn’t get it. There are so many actors who didn’t get it. If everyone of us starts enumerating out complaints, the film industry will seem like the worst place on earth. And I daresay that is true of any industry. First of all I hope this poor Sushant is laid to rest and people just leave him alone.”

Investigation behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has been on and several aspects are being probed.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Bandish Bandits. The show will start streaming from August 4, 2020.

