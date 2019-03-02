Maniesh Paul Gets Emotional As He Shares An Adorable Picture On His Social Media

Talk about the most loved host in the B-town, and we know we are talking about everyone’s favourite, Maniesh Paul.

He is not only known for his amazing wit and humour, but his presence of mind and the ability to turn any situation into a rather light hearted one makes him the most loved personality of every household.

Maniesh revisits his journey as he shares an adorable throwback pic when he started his journey back in 2005. While we all know how Maniesh was a VJ before, not many know that he was also an RJ with Radio City and that was when the handsome hunk began his journey. We must add, there was no looking back for him since then. Maniesh shares a pic while on the mic back in his RJ days and wrote, “Where it all started…year 2005 when i shifted to mumbai…became an rj with @radiocityindia …morning drive time…learnt a lot from here…still trying to figure out what hair style was i trying!!and dnt miss miss my sexy arms hahahahahahahah…god has been kind…thanks to you all for all the love..keep it coming…”

We couldn’t agree more with Maniesh, the handsome hunk indeed has come a long way. Starting his career from being and RJ to debuting on TV as VJ, his fans have seen Maniesh transform from one personality to another, showering him love with every new show that he’s hosted. Right Jhalak Dikhlaja to Dance India Dance, right from India’s Got Talent to Indian Idol 10, Maniesh has only evolved as an entertainer and loved by his fans and by the B-town personalities. Lately, the host-actor is busy with yet another entertainer but informative show ‘Science of Stupid’.

We love the transformation from this young RJ to now an international star! Maniesh will also be a part of Da-Bangg tour which commences on 15th March.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!