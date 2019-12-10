Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Bonding With Children Is Another Perfectionist Side Of The Actor We’d Want To See!

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has created a massive buzz around itself. With the first posters and the BTS leaked pictures that are viral and trending all over the internet, the film has become one of the most anticipated films. Recently on the sets in Kolkata, Aamir was seen interacting some kids on the sets and it is the cutest thing on the internet today.

The shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha has begun in full swing, after finishing the Chandigarh schedule, the team flew down to Kolkata to shoot a crucial part of the film. Several pictures from the sets have gone viral in which Aamir decided to meet his little fans and they are adorable. Aamir in the recent look with long grown hair and beard can be seen bonding with the kids.

The same look went viral a few days ago. The film is an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning Hollywood cult film Forrest Gump. The recently leaked look is for a very crucial scene and the people who have seen the film will know-how. (We don’t want to spoil it for the ones who haven’t)

Meanwhile, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manav Vij. Speculations also have that television actress Mona Singh will also be joining the cast and it will be a reunion for the 3 idiots team which starred Kareena, Aamir and Mona together.

