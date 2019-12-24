Kunal Kamra Photoshops Narendra Modi’s Face On Amrish Puri’s Mogambo

Comedian Kunal Kamra is loved for his comic timing but is even more famous for his antipathy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The comedian has been an anti-BJP person and has never missed a chance to take a dig at the PM. The perennial Modi critic even campaigned against Modi during the 2019 elections and was quite upset when the powerful ‘chaiwala’ won the elections.

Well, Kunal Kamra’s “love” for Modi has not changed even now and the comedian never misses a chance to crack people up with his witty government jokes even today. He recently posted a picture of Narendra Modi’s face photoshopped to Bollywood’s favourite villain Mogambo. This comes as a repercussion of the Citizen Amendment Bill and the protest revolving around it.

Comparing Modi to the iconic Mr India villain Mogambo, Kamra wrote, “Which bhakt would you like to see jumping into a pool of acid?” Fellow comedian Rohan Joshi was quick enough to respond to his caption and said, “I think if a few more bhakts dropped some acid, this country would improve.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, he has posted a meme where Modi is swearing as the new Prime Minister and taking an oath of serving the country well. Check out the other memes shared by the comedian:



Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘Urban Nazi. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to Twitter and retweeted a user’s tweet, which reads: “Hear Modi speaking at #RamlilaMaidan, it is the language and frustration of a man who knows that he has done a monumental disaster but is too egoistic to even admit it. This language isn’t becoming of a Prime Minister but then the Man himself was never becoming of a PM.”

Another tweet retweeted by the filmmaker reads: “PM’s speech in Ram Lila Maidan is utterly and jaw-droppingly baffling. He says NRC isn’t being planned yet, but Amit Shah has been caught saying it so many times. PM says no detention centres, but it’s already there. How can a person lie so, so blatantly?”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!