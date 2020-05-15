Katrina Kaif Lends Support To Battle Against Domestic Violence; Nominates Tabu & Janhvi Kapoor Too

Domestic violence is a sad reality that finds existence in many homes across India. While it is a very loud and known to all practice in rural India, there are cases of the same in urban and elite strata as well. Several B’town celebrities have raised their voice against the issue and the latest is Katrina Kaif.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a post that read, “I am Fatima.” Opening up about the idea behind the post, the actress said that she wants to become the voice of victims of domestic violence. Kaif further stressed on the fact that domestic violence victims should find support in society.

Katrina Kaif captioned her post saying, “I am her voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard. Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds and raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , picking a name on their page, posting your image with the name you’ve picked, and donating via the link in their bio.”

Looking like a woman with a goal in her red t-shirt facing the camera, Katrina Kaif further nominated Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu and Alia Bhatt to lend their support to the initiative and help the NGO collect as many funds as possible.

Now that certainly speaks volumes about Katrina Kaif’s desire to do good for society. While we are proud of the lady, do let us know your thoughts about Kaif’s initiative.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat. The film also featured Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

