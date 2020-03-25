Kartik Aaryan Wants PM Narendra Modi To Announce ’21 Din Mein Paisa Double’ For People, His Latest Post Will Crack You Up

Kartik Aaryan is one of those Bollywood stars who is proactively making people aware of the need and importance of self-isolation and home quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus scare. The young actor earlier made an entertaining monologue video to encourage people for staying home and it immediately went viral. Then he participated in PM Narendra Modi’s ‘clap initiative’ in his own hilarious way.

Now Kartik is back with another hilarious post which again has the motive to spread the word of home quarantine.

Kartik has recently shared a “25 din mein paisa double” meme on his Instagram account in which he has morphed his face on that of Akshay Kumar. The text on the meme reads as, “Modi ji ye log aise nahi manengey, ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double”

“25 din mein paisa double” is an iconic dialogue of Akshay Kumar from cult comedy Phir Hera Pheri. The dialogue has become a meme material in the past few years and Kartik has just taken it on another level.

The post has received around 600k likes so far and Kartik Aaryan fans can’t stop posting laughter reactions in the comment box.

Meanwhile, Kartik had a superb 2019 with big hits like Luka Chuppi & Pati Patni Aur Woh. However his first release in 2020, Love Aaj Kal couldn’t perform well at the box office.

He will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and also in Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor & Lakshya. The film is being directed by Collin D’Cunha.

