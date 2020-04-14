Karim Morani Tests Coronavirus Positive Again After His Daughters Got Cured

Film producer Karim Morani who was also the producer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chennai Express, has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time despite showing no symptoms. He first tested positive for the virus on April 8th.

Earlier it was reported that Karim Morani has tested positive for Coronavirus. His daughters Shaza and Zoa also tested positive for COVID-19 but were discharged after receiving treatment and testing negative for the same. However, their father is currently hospitalized at Nanavati Hospital situated in Mumbai.

Now Karim has tested positive for Coronavirus once again despite showing no such symptoms. His close family source states that he was being hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment. As revealed by them, Karim tested positive in the very first test among the two tests which are conducted while under treatment.

According to Reports Karim, who is over 60 years old, has had health complications in the past. He has survived two heart attacks, and also had bypass surgery in the past.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has rose to 10,363 with 8988 active cases. 1035 have been cured and 339 have died. This was confirmed by the Ministry of health and family welfare.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!