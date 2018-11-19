Kargil Se Kanyakumari Supports & Celebrates Women Empowerment Says Director Manoj Nathwani

On the occasion of song recording of Kargil Se Kanyakumari, B’Town saw some elite persona’s to support the movie which has a subject of women empowerment with a strong social message delivering in the society.

While interacting with the media, filmmaker Manoj Nathwani talks about the flick and says, “Education is not only important for girls but even self-defence is and that’s what we’ve featured in our social oriented movie Kargil Se Kanyakumari“.

When asked about his collaboration with Mr Yogesh Lakhani, he says, “He is such a gem and very helpful person. He literally supported me in my initial days of film-making, where he didn’t even charge a penny to promote my film…”

MD of Bright Outdoor Media Partner Mr Yogesh Lakhani wishes good luck to the whole team of the film and says, “With whichever movies I have associated right from it’s beginning has always achieved success and this will definitely continue with Kargil Se Kanyakumari. Actually, I couldn’t stop myself from getting associated when I came to know that the film has a strong message of women empowerment. Here, in this film, content is king and surely it will play its role at the box office”.

The whole team of Kargil Se Kanyakhmari like actors Dhawan Mevada, Jeet Upendra along with new faces like Shruti Shah, Kushbhu Ruparel were present during the event. Indian Idol singer Sakshi Holkar, J.J Rapper, Ansari Mohsin and Dilshad had a fantastic recording post press conference.

The film is featured under the banner of GNee Entertainment and produced by Manish Shah and Jeet Kumar and the film will be releasing in December 2018 worldwide along with it’s participation in major film festivals.