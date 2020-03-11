Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Annoyed As Fans Follow Her For Pics; Netizens Call Her Arrogant

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently debuted on Instagram and took it by storm. Her pictures and videos went viral in no time and people have been loving this social-extrovert side of Bebo. yesterday, she shared a picture of Taimur playing Holi in a white kurta-pyjama and he looked cute as a button.

Time and again, we see celebrities getting trolled by netizens and this time, Kareena is the one bearing the wrath of netizens over a Holi video going viral on social media. Yesterday, in a video Kareena was walking out of a building when the fans mobbed her and wanted to take pictures and that’s when she reacted in an unwanted manner and netizens are trolling her for her arrogant attitude.

One user wrote, “my goodness…Look at her attitude. Very bad. I know sometimes fans and media create a very stressful situation for these celebs but you also need to understand that these fans do not get such occassions to stumble upon their fav stars. Little smile on her face and that acknowledgment would have brought smiles on the fans’ faces. No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in bollywood”. Another user wrote, “She will learn biggest lesson of life once she reaches a stage where she would be deprived of this beauty and fame. 👎👎👎👎”

Check out the video here:

Now that’s some serious backlash. On the work front, Kareena was last seen Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film did great at the box office. She’ll be next seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan which releases this Friday on March 13, 2020.

Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

