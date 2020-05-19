Karan Johar VS Priyanka Chopra: When KJo Fed The Actress Cupcakes But Allegedly Bitched Behind Her Back At The Same Party – CELEBRITY RIVALS #5

Friendship and hatred go hand in hand in Bollywood. Actors who were once BFFs turns enemies and vice versa, in just a blink of an eye. Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra’s age-old feud is one such example. It all started back in 2012 when rumours of Shah Rukh Khan dating Priyanka came into limelight.

For obvious reasons, this didn’t go down well with SRK’s wife Gauri Khan. Reportedly, she made sure that they don’t sign any more movies or advertisements together. In fact, they were not even spotted together at a single event or a gathering post the rumours started doing the rounds.

Not just that, Gauri’s girl gang too cut off all ties with Piggy Chopps effective immediately. Her girl pals include Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan. And it was even speculated that a lot of anti-Priyanka reports were being planted in the media by some of the popular star wives.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror took The Sky Is Pink actresses’ side and said, “Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her?”

However, this feud took an unexpected turn at Karan Johar’s BFF Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, where Karan even fed Priyanka a cupcake but was later overheard bitching about her as reported by The Times Of India. “PC is upset and flummoxed by the campaign unleashed by a powerful producer-director who can make and break careers in Bollywood,” said the source.

However, when KJO heard this he lashed out at Piggy Chopps on Twitter, obviously without taking any names. “Using their hired PR machinery, and hiding behind so-called ‘friends’ to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineess and lame!!! Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it’s too late!!! Grow up, and don’t mess with goodness.”

This was probably the first time, KJo took a dig at someone in public and when asked about it; if this was for PC, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this.”

Although, he later apologized to Priyanka and told Mumbai Mirror “I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realised it wasn’t worth it. I called her and said I was turning 40. I have a great EQ (emotional quotient) with her. I’ve shared several warm moments with PC. Since I am the older one, I decided to be mature.”

As of now, the two share a good professional relationship. Last year, Priyanka was even seen on Karan Johar’s chat show after her wedding with Nick Jonas. She was accompanied by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it was truly a fun episode to watch.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!