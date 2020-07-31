Kangana Ranaut EXPLOSIVE: “Now If I’m Found Hanging In My House, Please Know I Did Not Commit Suicide”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery now taken a new turn, where it has been said that that a big name was present at the actor’s party the night before his suicide. Kangana Ranaut has been making some sensational comments about the impact of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on the industry.

In yet another tweet from Team Kangana Ranaut’s team handle, the actress hinting at a political stalwart has said that though everyone knows his name, no one will have the courage to reveal it. But she has been courageous enough to openly take big names and now if Kangana Ranaut is found hanging at her house everyone should know that it won’t be a suicide.

The tweet read, “Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, 😁Kangana Ranaut is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide 😁😁🙏🙏🙏”

Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, 😁Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide 😁😁🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/JdjvuBzqjI — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Mahesh Shetty has been considered to become the prime witness in the case after he made some shocking revelations to Bihar police. He was the first one to enter Sushant’s flat on the day he died by suicide.

What are your thoughts about Kangana Ranaut’s thoughts on this whole Sushant Singh Rajput death controversy. Are you on her side or do you think the other side on the social media is correct. Drop your comments in the section below and let us know what do you think.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!