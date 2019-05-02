Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora To Collaborate For THIS Special Cause!

American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, Indian celebrity Malaika Arora and Zumba Fitness LLC have come together to invest in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.

They have joined a list of global investors that include personalities like David Giampaolo (Chairman of the company and Chief Executive Pi Capital), Mark Mastrov (Founder, 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide, Inc.) and Bill Roedy (Former Chairman and CEO, MTV Networks International).

Started in March 2016, SARVA was born as a brainchild of a yogi-turned-entrepreneur, Sarvesh Shashi, when he was 23 years old.

Its mission is to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, achieved through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond, and to provide for the same through state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios, accessible and interactive technology, and lifestyle products.

“I have personally benefited from my regular practice of yoga and believe that it has made a difference to my life both physically and mindfully. The enthusiasm that Sarvesh brings to SARVA is promising and infectious,” Lopez said in a statement.

“I believe in its vision and view it as a great common ground for a brilliant investment opportunity along with co-creating and serving a global community.”

SARVA currently has 91 studios across India, clustering Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

“I have for long been zealously practicing yoga and experienced the dynamics of its inner energy and mental equipoise. Six months ago, SARVA and I partnered to start Diva Yoga, a unique studio concept for women only and we are overwhelmed with the way it has evolved,” said Malaika.

“I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach.”

Speaking on this development, Sarvesh Shashi, founder and CEO of SARVA, said: “We are really excited by the faith shown in us and our mission by some of the brightest and most successful people in the world.

“Stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, depression and obesity have become a global epidemic for people of all ages and we are trying to curate physical and digital offerings and services for different needs, ages and geographies to help people empower themselves with the tools to lead better lives.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!