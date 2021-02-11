Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth won’t be together on Valentine’s Day, as Vatsal will be away on February 14 owing to shooting commitment. So, the couple has planned a virtual date.

Ishita and Vatsal for married in a lowkey, private ceremony in Mumbai in 2017.

“Since Vatty (Vatsal) will be away shooting, we’ve thought of a long virtual dinner. We would have each other’s favorite dish and talk as much as we can. All thanks to the internet, we have these facilities that weren’t there earlier. A huge shoutout to everyone for Valentine’s Day. Let’s show some love for the ones who matter,” Ishita Dutta tells IANS.

“To be honest, every day is like a Valentine’s Day with us. We enjoy our chai and coffee breaks, soaking in the sunlight together and just doing normal things with each other. We aren’t too heavy on partying and going out. However, we do go out to eat my favourite pancakes or a cosy dinner,” Ishita Dutta says.

Early this year, Ishita was part of a quarantine calendar shoot, talking about it she said, “It was really great working with Tanmay and his entire time. In fact, I remember I met him last year on the sets of my show and we were planning something, and somehow it did not work out. So this year when he messaged me and we spoke, I was pretty excited.”

