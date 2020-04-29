The entire nation is in shock and still can’t process the thought that Angrezi Medium actor, Irrfan Khan is no more. He wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also a cinema legend. He created a niche for himself and inspired so many young actors to follow their dreams. He was last seen in Homi Adjania’s Angrezi Medium opposite Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey.

Irrfan is survived by wife, Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ahan. His last rites were performed at Versova Kabrastan. His family released a statement that said, “Irrfan was buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

Another heart-breaking news comes in as some reports are suggesting that the actor’s last words were “Amma has come to take me.” For the unversed, it was just last week that Irrfan Khan’s mother passed by, and the actor couldn’t attend her funeral due to lockdown.

Take a look at pictures here:

Irrfan’s last words were, “Amma has come to take me.” This literally breaks our hearts. Filmmakers Tigmanshu Dhulia and Abhinay Deo were spotted at the hospital with Irrfan’s family. Not just Bollywood fraternity but Hollywood and his fans across the world are mourning the loss of the legend.

We hope, he’s in a better place now and our heartfelt condolences to his family.

