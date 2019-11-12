Interesting! Adah Sharma To Turn A Matchmaker For A Dating Show

Adah Sharma with her cute charm and surprising skills has impressed quite a good number of audience and has made an honest fanbase fo herself. Ahead of the release of “Commando 3“, actress Adah Sharma has bagged a new project. She will be seen in Facebook’s international concept dating show, titled “The Best Of Me”.

Adah will essay the role of a matchmaker, helping people to find them their perfect mate.

Excited about the show, Adah said: “I feel so powerful doing all the matchmaking, but to quote a superhero- ‘with great power comes great responsibility’, and I’ve done my best to get the correct people together! After my debut web series, ‘The Holiday’ was received so well on the web… I wanted to follow it up with something fun and something again that everyone all ages, genders, languages can watch! The best of me is about finding Love ..love which is a universal language so everyone should enjoy the show !”

Meanwhile, Adah is gearing up for the release of Commando 3 in which she will be seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal. She will be seen in an action avatar bringing down bad guys with her impeccable action. Commando 3 is set to hit the screens on November 29.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!