Ileana D’Cruz’s Perfectly-Toned Abs After A SWEATY Workout Sesh Will Make You Miss Your Gym Even More

Actress Ileana D’Cruz flaunts perfect washboard abs in her new post on social media.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.

On the image, Ileana wrote: “Post workout sweaty jiggle.”

Ileana recently shared that she cut her hair amid lockdown.

She shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses. “So I cut my hair,” Ileana wrote. In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera. “Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife.”

Recently, Ileana declared that she does not sit like a lady, along with a snapshot where she is seen sitting in a car. She sits in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

