Actress Ileana D’Cruz flaunts perfect washboard abs in her new post on social media.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.

On the image, Ileana wrote: “Post workout sweaty jiggle.”

Ileana recently shared that she cut her hair amid lockdown.

She shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses. “So I cut my hair,” Ileana wrote. In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera. “Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife.”

Recently, Ileana declared that she does not sit like a lady, along with a snapshot where she is seen sitting in a car. She sits in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. “The Big Bull” is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

