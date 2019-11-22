IFFI 2019: From Assisting Ram Gopal Verma To Becoming A Renowned Filmmaker Himself – Madhur Bhandarkar’s Inspirational Journey!

Thursday morning at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) saw many Masterclass and in conversations. Masterclass on Master’s Social Perspective was held with National Award winner and Padma Shri Awardee Madhur Bhandarkar moderated by well know trade analysts and film critic Taran Adarsh.

While the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India kicked off in Goa on Wednesday evening, the star-studded grand opening hosted the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and legendary Rajnikanth, who flagged off the extravaganza at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim.

The session started with the felicitation of Madhur Bhandarkar and Taran Adarsh by Satyendra Prakash, DG, Bureau of Outreach Communication.

Known for films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, Corporate, Traffic Signal among others, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “From being a cassette seller at a lab to assisting director Ram Gopal Varma, it has been a great journey. A lot of people advised me to make a potboiler as my debut film and I made Trishakti with Sharad Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Milind Gunanji but it was unfortunate that when it released in 1999, it didn’t work and that’s how Chandni Bar was born. I had several subjects in my mind before Trishakti but no producer was ready to back them as they felt my ideas were arty. I am thankful to R.Mohan, who trusted my vision for Chandni Bar.”

“I always thought that we have so many issues in society that a women character can portray well. It is my comfort zone. When I met Priyanka Chopra and told that I wanted to make a film with her on the fashion world, she funnily told me that now I’ll target the fashion world.”

Known for female-oriented films, Bhandarkar added, “However, I have made Jail and Dil Toh Bachha Hai Ji that are have male protagonists.”

The highlights of this year’s festival is the tremendous change in the last 50 editions from participation of 23 countries in 1952, to almost 76 countries in 2019.

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 is screening 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in Indian panorama section, around 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to attend and participate in the golden jubilee celebrations.

