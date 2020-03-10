Holi 2020: From Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ To Akshay Kumar-Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi’ – 5 Best Tracks To Play This Festival

Happy Holi everyone! Well, Holi is the festival of colours and with Gulaal and ‘Maa Ke Haath ki Gujjia’ it only gets better with every passing year. We all have some or the other fond memories related to each festival and how we used to celebrate it as a kid with our respective families. Since this Holi, we are working and away from home, here are the top five Bollywood songs from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from War to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi’ from Waqt to groove this year on the festival.

Here are the top five Holi songs of 2020:

Jai Jai Shivshankar- War

This dance track is full of pump beats and will definitely set the mood right. Hrithik & Tiger’s Jugalbandi in the song was a treat to watch for their fans. Jai Jai Shivshankar is definitely this year’s Holi anthem!

Balam Pichkari- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Is it even Holi until you play Naina Batra (Deepika Padukone) and Bunny’s fun Holi banter(Ranbir Kapoor) Balam Pichkari. This is our all-time favourite and there’s no better song than this for Holi. Period.

Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi- Waqt The Race Against Time

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar’s sizzling chemistry in the song will set your mood right. Especially if you’re a newly married couple, this is your song, we REPEAT.

Rang Barse- Kabhie Kabhie

This love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan was the talk of the town once. But nonetheless, the vibe of the song is so colourful and is perfect to dance with family.

Holi Khele Raghuveera- Baghban

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s sweet banter in the song is every grandparent ever. This song will definitely remind you of your childhood and how Daadu would come dancing to Daadi and she would just shy away and call him crazy!

We hope you like our song list and may you have a safe and colourful Holi!

