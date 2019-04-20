“Hero Or Villain? Well, You Can’t Guess”: Tanuj Virwani On Turning Grey For Poison

From playing a businessman in One Night Stand with Sunny Leone to stepping into the shoes of a swashbuckling cricketer in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s The Inside Edge, Tanu Virwani has been happy to play a character with grey shades. For someone whose very personality is confidence personified, Tanuj Virwani has been finding a good direction in his acting career, what with Poison being his latest offering.

“The thing is that I am very happy being in front of the camera. It doesn’t matter what kind of characterization it is, whether it is black, white or grey. As for Poison, which is a revenge drama, I am not really being a bad boy here. In The Inside Edge, I was still being a perennial bad boy but in Poison, you can’t guess whether he is hero or a villain.”

Poison is set around the drug mafia in Goa and its promo has made quite a good impression already. As for Tanuj, he has caught everyone’s attention all over again with his body language and dialogue delivery.

“The part that I am playing in Poison is a lot edgy. He is not someone who is bound by any morality. It’s a very interesting part as at the end of the day, one could be heroic by being a hero or a villain. The fact is that you cannot slot people. As is the saying, the whole may not be a sum of parts. That’s the reason why I don’t look at a hero or a villain tag in the parts that I play. I just put in my best when I step into the shoes of a character.”

In Poison, Tanuj shares screen space with an experienced actor like Arbaaz Khan, who plays a mafia don, and also Freddy Daruwala, who plays a cop. So how do the dynamics play between the trio?

“Let me tell you something, the manner in which these characters have been written, there is domino’s effect due to the actions that they take. If I do something then there are consequences that impact the other two. There is this whole narrative surrounding scheming devious personalities. Poison is a game of chess and we all are a part of it,” elaborates Tanuj.

