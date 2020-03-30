Here’s How Ajay Devgn Is Still Prepping For Chanakya Despite The 21 Day Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the entire country has come to a standstill as a few days ago, PM Narendra Modi declared a national lockdown till 14th April. Several fields are going through a tremendous crisis and the film industry is one of those. Although the shoot of the upcoming films has been stopped, the makers are trying different methods to avoid delays. And Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya is amongst the films which are going smoothly.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, director Neeraj Pandey and the entire crew of Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya are in contact through emails and calls. They are discussing several aspects including VFX work, concept and production design, as they don’t want to waste any time and kick-start the ground work as soon as the coronavirus situation settles down.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar recently declared their reunion with a new comedy after last year’s superhit “Total Dhamaal“, and also announced the title.

The film has been named “Thank God”, and it will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. According to a report in bollywoodhungama.com, the film is about a couple of goodnatured, goofy men who are out to reform society, and their hilarious adventures. Reportedly, Indra Kumar has been scripting the project over several years.

The website quoted Rakul Preet as saying shooting for the film was to start on April 10, but the schedule has been pushed owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If all is well, the makers are looking at the summer of 2021 for a possible release date.

