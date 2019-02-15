Here Are 4 Types Of Friends With Whom You Should Watch Hum Chaar!

Hum Chaar has released today that is 15th February and we are planning to watch this film with our different group of friends. The film revolves around the story of 4 college friends who were moreover like a family and have parted their ways due to some misunderstanding later.

This is a film that you should watch with your friends, your squad and feel connected with most of the moments in the film. We have listed down the list of 4 friends you should watch Hum Chaar with.

1) College Friends

College time is the best time in anyone’s life and the friends that we make in college becomes a big part of our life. College friends are the friends whom we call a family and Hum Chaar is also a story about the unbreakable bond between the friends when they were in college.

2) Female Friend

There is always one girl in the gang who is treated like a princess by all and without whom the group feels incomplete. The one who takes care of all of us and loves to be treated like a man. Don’t forget that lady don of the group. Hum Chaar also shows the group of friends having the girl as the heart of the group.

3) Friends We Don’t Keep in Touch With

Life always gets busy and keeps moving on. In this hustle of life, we often forget to keep in touch with most of our friends even the closest ones. Hum Chaar gives you a perfect reason to connect with those friends to recharge your friendship with them.

4) Friends We Lost Due to Misunderstandings

Some friendships always suffer due to misunderstandings and in the hustle of life, we often lose those friends forever. This is the right time and right moment to call up those friends and watch Hum Chaar to relive some of the best moments of our lives that we have spent with. It is time to give all misunderstanding a rest and revive our friendship with them.

