Happy Birthday Rahul Khanna: Let’s Reminisce The Journey Of The Hottest Internet Sensation!

“Rahul; Naam toh suna hoga”. These words by Baadshah of Romance Shah Rukh Khan, are an integral part of Hindi cinema. SRK played the role of Rahul in so many movies that many thought that to be his real name.

However, today, 20th June, is the birthday of another Rahul. The Rahul I am talking about is actor-politician Vinod Khanna’s son Rahul Khanna, who turned 47 today.

On his birthday today, let us go on a trivia journey of his career and life.

Born in Mumbai to handsome superstar Vinod Khanna and model Gitanjali Taleyarkhan, Rahul is a Veejay turned model turned Bollywood actor. Being Vinod Khanna’s son, good genes helped with dashing looks being his inheritance. His mother was from a prominent family of businessmen and advocates and her being a model maybe helped him be a successful model as well. Some of his important modelling assignments included Toyota, Lay’s Chips, Tommy Hilfiger, Trent group, Pepsi, Maggi 2 min noodles, Audi and Blue Label whisky.

Rahul, who describes himself as a “Boutique Bollywood-actor” made a stunning debut in Deepa Mehta’s Earth, India’s official Oscar entry for best movie in foreign languages. The role of the masseur Hassan won for him the Filmfare best male debut award in this movie of Hindu-Muslim love set in the time of partition. Aamir Khan has a stunning performance in this movie as well.

Subsequently, Rahul was seen in Deepa Mehta’s Bollywood/Hollywood opposite Lisa Ray and in Wake up Sid with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma. His role in Elaan with Mithun and John Abraham was highly appreciated as was his performance in Raqeeb with Sharman Joshi and Jimmy Shergill.

Currently, Rahul is a Twitter celebrity and a prominent Instagram influencer. For those not too conversant with the term, it means a person who is considered important enough on Instagram to influence others since he/she has a committed audience and is considered important and trustworthy enough to influence others. Rahul also chooses to respond to the comments of his fans on social media and his witty and funny responses increases his fan following. The actor/model is an acclaimed and much-followed blogger and columnist as well.

Happy Birthday Rahul. Hope you enjoy your favorite passions of exercise, travel and dogs, to the full.

