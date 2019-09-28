Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: From Anil Kapoor To Shreya Ghoshal, Bollywood Celebs Wish The Legendary Singer

Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 on Saturday, and celebrities including Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Anil Kapoor wished her good health with messages on social media.

Mangeshkar started her career in 1943 at the age of 13 with the song “Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari” for Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal”. She ventured into Hindi cinema with the song “Paa laagu kar jori re” for Vasant Joglekar’s movie “Aap Ki Seva Mein”.

She got her first major break in 1948 with the song “Dil mera toda” in the film “Majboor”. With “Aayega aanewaala”, a song in the movie “Mahal”, she registered one of her first musical hits.

Wishing the queen of melody a happy birthday, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini tweeted: “Lata didi’s bday! God bless her with many more healthy years! She is an inspiration for me as she is for millions. My special equation with her spans many years. It is an honour to be associated with you Didi and I treasure your love and good wishes always.”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wrote: “Wish you a very Happy Birthday. our best wishes from the family to you dearest Lata Mangeshkarji. Utmost respect,love and regards.”

Dharmendra wished for Mangeshkar’s long life.

“Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkarji. Lambi umar ho aap ki aap Khush rahen sehatmand rahen (May you always stay happy. I wish a long life for you).”

Music maestro AR Rahman said that he has huge respect for Lata Mangeshkar.

“Wish you a very Happy Birthday-our best wishes from the family to you dearest Lata Mangeshkarji. Utmost respect,love and regards,” he added.

Anil Kapoor thanked Mangeshkar for her timeless melodies.

“Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkarji, you will forever remain the unmatchable and unforgettable voice of India. Thank you for all the melodies and memories,” Anil tweeted.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared that she listens to Mangeshkar’s songs everyday.

“Happy 90th birthday Lata Mangeshkarji. I pray for your good health and happiness. Not a single day in my life goes without listening to and singing your songs. You have been my guru, my biggest inspiration. Blessed to be born in your era of musical glory,” she tweeted.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi called everyone fortunate that “we are celebrating Lataji’s 90th birthday and are witness to this era defining talent”.

Prasoon wrote: “Will always cherish the fact that she gave voice to my first film song ever for ‘Lajja’ and then of course ‘Luka chuppi’ for ‘Rang De Basanti. God bless her.”

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene wished “loads of happiness” on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!