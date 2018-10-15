Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: 6 Interesting Facts About The Fukrey Boy We Bet You Aren’t Aware Of!

Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: Here are 6 interesting film related facts about the Fukrey boy that you can’t miss out on:

1. Ali Fazal made his debut in Hollywood with Furious 7. Interestingly Ali was in a remote location in India when he had to send his audition for the role, and he literally climbed atop a hill to get network to record his audition and guess what, that actually earned him the role. Guess the effort was truly worth it!

2. Much to popular belief, it wasn’t 3 Idiots in which Ali made his debut from, it was an independent film titled Ek Tho Chance by legendary filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza who has made gems like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, the TV series Nukkad amongst others. Unfortunately the film never released as Pritish Nandy Communications had to shut operations back then.

3. This year Ali Fazal has officially been conferred as the member of the Academy Awards, making him the youngest actor from Bollywood to have this honour as yet.

4. According to reports, Ali Fazal is soon set to become the first Indian actor to do a biopic in the west. Now that’s truly an exciting development we look forward to!

5. Ali is one of the only Indian actors to have ever performed the popular internationally famed solo man act play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit – after which he joined the likes of Emmy Award Winner Darren Criss, Academy Award Winner Whoppie Goldberg and others. The play written by controversial playwright Nassim Soleimanpour only gives the actors the script on stage in front of a live audience.

6. Ali Fazal will don the directors hat in 2019, with a short film which he has written himself.