During a press conference today Yuvraj Singh, the 37 years old known for being an all-rounder on the field has announced his retirement from International Cricket. “I have decided to move on,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj has 8,701 runs and 111 wickets to his name in ODIs, with 1,177 runs and 28 wickets in T20Is and is known to be one of the greatest limited over Cricket players for India. In his career spanning over 24 years, Yuvi has won many games along with our hearts.

During the press conference, he called all his best memories as a cricketer along with talking about his worst moments also. He said, “It was a great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go.” Yuvraj started his career in 1995 when he was just 13 years old when Punjab under 16s was playing against Jammu and Kashmir. He debuted for International cricket when he was selected for ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000.

As soon as the cricketer announced his retirement all the B-Town celebrities started tweeting for Yuvraj. Here are a few Tweets from Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma reminiscing his career…

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

A tough decision to make.. not easy to hold back your tears. You have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. Seen you from really close quarters you are and always be my most favorite.. cricketer and a friend. Have a blessed life. Waheguru🙏#yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 …that’s never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 …you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero…❤️ pic.twitter.com/9353zv0miI — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 10, 2019

Hey Yuvraj, You won the World Cup for us in 2011. I celebrated our victory for 48 hours, nonstop. Thank you for all the memories #Yuvrajsingh @YUVSTRONG12 I wish you all the best for your future Endeavors. Cricket will miss you. #TeamIndia #CricketMeriJaan #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/74HVjUIPLz — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 10, 2019

We have mixed feelings about the cricketer retiring from the International Cricket. Hope to see him in the next IPL!

