During a press conference today Yuvraj Singh, the 37 years old known for being an all-rounder on the field has announced his retirement from International Cricket. “I have decided to move on,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj has 8,701 runs and 111 wickets to his name in ODIs, with 1,177 runs and 28 wickets in T20Is and is known to be one of the greatest limited over Cricket players for India. In his career spanning over 24 years, Yuvi has won many games along with our hearts.

During the press conference, he called all his best memories as a cricketer along with talking about his worst moments also. He said, “It was a great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go.” Yuvraj started his career in 1995 when he was just 13 years old when Punjab under 16s was playing against Jammu and Kashmir. He debuted for International cricket when he was selected for ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000.

Varun Dhawan To Anushka Sharma B-Town Celebs React To Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement From International Cricket!
As soon as the cricketer announced his retirement all the B-Town celebrities started tweeting for Yuvraj. Here are a few Tweets from Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma reminiscing his career…

We have mixed feelings about the cricketer retiring from the International Cricket. Hope to see him in the next IPL!

