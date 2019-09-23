Find Sunny Leone’s Secret Beauty Ingredient In Your Garden!

Mommy of two, Sunny Leone looks absolutely beaming whenever the paparazzi spots her outside her home. She often even treats her fans with no-makeup selfies and looks fresh as a daisy in each one of them. Even when Leone is busy with her work commitments, two children and her business, she manages to take care of her skin and keep it flawless.

We all know that the actress loves makeup! She even started her own chain of cosmetics and we often spot her promoting the products online as well. But when it comes to taking care of her skin, she always opts for natural options. Sunny swears by one product that you can easily find in your garden and we know what it is.

Sunny revealed that Aloe Vera is her go-to plant for all her skincare problems. She always uses Aloe Vera to treat any kind of breakouts and is never disappointed with the results. The actress was quoted saying, “Buy one. Grow it in your balcony or in your house and all you do when you are having a breakout is to cut the leaf off, pull the inside out and stick the gooey, slimy stuff on your face. Leave it there till it dries off and then wash it.”

Sunny even adviced that one should follow the above-mentioned steps for the first two weeks for quick results. She said applying the gel every day results in a flawless, blemish-free skin. She revealed that she puts Aloe Vera gel on her face almost every night as a mask before she sleeps.

Interestingly, Sunny is not the only celebrity who swears by Aloe Vera. FRIENDS’ star Jennifer Aniston, too, loves Aloe Vera. She was once quoted saying that she applies it on her skin as a moisturiser. Kourtney Kardashian too is a fan of Aloe Vera as well.

