Putting pen to paper, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari dons the hat of an author for the first time with her fiction novel, ‘Mapping Love’. She is a celebrated Indian filmmaker who is has made acclaimed films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata‘ , ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘ , ‘Panga’ to name a few.

The teaser of her first novel was released by Rupa Publications on their social media, they captioned it “We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, crtically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart.

An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki Murgi’, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought provoking.”

Speaking about her first novel, Ashwiny shared,”As a storyteller every once in a while there are stories I want to say in a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. ‘Mapping Love’ is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness. It’s taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness as Rupa Publications brings my debut novel to everyone.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has put in years together into this novel. It has stayed with her for a very long time and hence it is even more special for her. Her work in the past has been nothing but beautifully etched stories. Owing it to the lovely teaser and all her wonderful past work, this book has us invested already

The teaser of ‘Mapping Love’ is out now for the world to see and the book will be launched in May 2021 for the fans to read. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari brings to us a labour of love yet again!

