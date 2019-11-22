Fatima Sana Shaikh Spills Beans Over Her Character In Anurag Basu’s Untitled Crime Anthology

Director Anurag Basu’s next directorial said to be a crime anthology has become the most mysterious projects in the recent time. With no title yet and no gossip about the plot of the film, the curiosity levels amidst his fans and moviegoers are high. Giving fans the first update is Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The untitled film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Fatima recently wrapped her part in the film and is very happy with her work.

Talking about her character in the film the actress revealed that this is the first time that she playing a woman in a saree and not an athlete working hard for medals or a warrior doing dangerous stunts. She added how it was a fun shoot and she finished it easily. She revealed that it was a set where even the director would break into dancing between the shoots.

Anurag Basu is known for his style of filmmaking that emphasises on songs and Fatima revealed that this film too has some amazing numbers. She said that they had shot of the songs much before they were recorded and haven’t heard the final versions but they are fun and breezy.

There have been a few viral pictures from the sets including one that had Fatima and Raj alongside a river and Aditya and Sanya with Anurag on the sets. The ensemble anthology is all set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

